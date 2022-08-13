Cristiano Ronaldo, the emergency return

The Athletic have learned that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to England to discuss his future with Manchester United.

Ronaldo hasn’t started a single game for United under new manager Erik Ten Hag as he opted out of the team’s pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia due to obligations familys. The 37-year-old is expected in Manchester on Monday, where he will meet United and discuss his desire to leave if a good offer arises. Ronaldo is still not for sale, according to the club, and he will play an important role for him in the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo recalled urgently to Manchester

Although it is currently unknown if he will train with United on Tuesday, he is expected to speak with Ten Hag face-to-face in the coming days. The Old Trafford club would view his return as a good sign. Although there is still some uncertainty around the matter, sources familiar with the situation say that Ronaldo’s stay at United is increasingly likely. The Mancunians had Monday off after arriving from Australia, but will return to training on Tuesday for their final two pre-season games.