Cristiano Ronaldo: the face and first name of his daughter finally revealed (photo)

Immersed in total mourning after the death of their son three weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife are still trying to recover from their pain. A few days after this incident, Georgina Rodriguez has just revealed for the first time the face and the name of the leprechaun.

In a post on his Instagram account this Saturday, the footballer’s fiancée made this beautiful announcement accompanied by three adorable photos of the child sleeping peacefully in his bed. Captioning her post, the mother of the twins writes: “Bella Esmeralda [coeur vert] 180422.” thus referring to the first name and date of the little girl.

Barely posted, the image garnered more than two million likes in just one hour.

Cristiano Ronaldo: his companion finally reveals the screwing and the first name of their daughter

As a reminder, Bella’s twin died during childbirth on April 18 after a complication. Reacting to the sad news, the Manchester United and Portugal star said it is “the greatest pain any parent can feel”, before adding: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he said on Instagram.

On the same subject