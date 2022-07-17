Cristiano Ronaldo: the footballer refused a contract with an exorbitant salary!

Last April, Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of the news for a sad reason. He announced that his baby had died. If he is recovering slowly from this tragic ordeal, he continues to focus on his professional career.

A terrible loss

Last April, Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife announced tragic news. While the latter was expecting twins, one of the babies died at birth. An event that they wanted to share with their fans on social networks.

Indeed, Georgina Rodriguez had confided on April 18, 2022: “It is with immense sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It’s here worst pain a parent can feel” .

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife continued: “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to go through this moment with hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.” .

Before admitting: ” We are devastated by this loss. And ask for confidentiality in this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you” .

Despite the painful loss of their child, Cristiano Ronaldo and his sweetheart have decided to move forward. They are enjoying the happiness of having their adorable baby girl. For his part, the footballer is also focusing on his professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo highly coveted by football clubs

Every year at the same time, the smallest deeds and gestures of football clubs are observed. And for good reason, the latter are in full preparation for their annual transfer window. Among all the players, one of them is very coveted.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo. The clubs do not hesitate to snap up the latter and offer astronomical sums in the hope of attracting the young man. But that is not always enough to have him in his club.

Indeed, recently, the main interested party refused a contract for the astronomical sum of 275 million euros. If this amount may seem incredible, in the world of football, it is not really the case.

Many clubs quite often offer contracts of around 200 million euros to the biggest players. In August 2017, Neymar had also opted for an incredible transfer worth 216 million euros.

Now it is the young Kylian Mbappé who is in the sights of many clubs. The latter will also have to spend the incredible sum of 205.6 million euros to bring the footballer home.

A contract with an astronomical salary

If Neymar and Kylian Mbappé arouse a lot of enthusiasm, this is also the case for Cristiano Ronaldo. A Saudi club has moreover offered a contract worth 275 million euros to dad to join their soccer club.

A sum that turns heads but which obviously did not convince CR7. And for good reason, the latter preferred to refuse the contract. It seems he feels very good at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also signed a contract with the club until June 2023. This refusal to the Saudi club therefore proves that the darling of Georgina has no intention of leaving the English club, at least for the moment.

He may well change his mind at the end of his contract. It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing more. His future contracts also depend on the season he will offer to his club.

One thing is certain, the destiny of young dad Cristiano Ronaldo is not all mapped out. To be continued !