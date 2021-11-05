Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest striker in the history of football, but love goes to the numbers 10- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

On the 10th, an actor brings his drama to football: he wants to be seen, watched and admired. Ronaldo advanced technology, scored 700 goals, are 700 times the same

Maybe the three years that Cristiano Ronaldo he played in Italy have almost normalized him in our eyes as spectators who love only the Great Fantasy, the one close to the impossible. Had he stayed in Europe we would have only imagined him, we would have applauded him for the goals in the Champions League seen on TV and we would have kept him the charm that is due to strangers. Today we know everything about him. Today we know

Giorgina, the story of her seven machines, her underwear which has also become ours, its silence, its gray part, its continuity at work and the little he knows how to give to others. We know a man, and he is no longer enough for us. Perhaps this confidence that leads to giving normality to the things he continues to do.

Goals in the Champions League are a feat even for a champion, but the years pass and Ronaldo continues to make them natural. Ronaldo is undoubtedly the greatest striker in football history. There have been others almost as good as him, but none have been him. This arithmetic, simple physiology: Ronaldo was something more. So, you will say, Maradona, Pel, Cruyff, Rivera, Di Stefano, Baggio? There were other things, more universal and fascinating, but they had other tasks (HERE a comparison). They were the fabulous numbers ten, they stood out because they made a winning team out of thin air. Pel with Santos, Maradona with Napoli, Di Stefano with Real. Cruyff the Bonaparte of the Dutch revolution, but I doubt that without Cruyff there would have been Holland.

Ronaldo’s limit, the one that keeps him a minimum at the margins of the people, who have not invented anything. He won all the great teams he played for, but they were already great teams. He succeeded in half in Juve and in fact was canceled by the feelings.

Here you enter another room of finer football: people love whoever makes them win, but he prefers those who do it with flair, with exclusive, even eccentric strokes. Ronaldo scored seven hundred goals: seven hundred times the same thing. A beautiful habit. The big number ten invents new things with every play. He scores less than the great striker, but sends the others on goal in an always different way. It progresses continuously, even within the same game. an actor, brings his drama to football. He wants to be seen, looked at and admired. Ronaldo advanced technology, the Ten the gold that suddenly appears on the alchemist’s table. Ronaldo a great athlete, the Ten clumsy and small like any man: Maradona one meter and 65, Messi 1.69, Rivera was the Abatino of Brera, Baggio, Del Piero, all physicists of an ordinary day. Ronaldo a super hero, robotic; the numbers ten have the same faults as us but they have no limits. I am a dream.

The point that Ronaldo exists as the numbers ten disappear. Football today is very physical because the physical part is the only one that can still be improved. The technique at the limit, does not go on if the power continuously increases. like holding up three oranges while running faster and faster. After two meters everything falls. So in the end we are dividing the tasks. The forwards are more and more physical, like Lewandowski, Haaland, Vlahovic. The number ten are becoming fantasy midfielders, modern directors in every area of ​​the pitch, like Pedri or De Paul. The magic is moving on the wings because there a dribble opens the opponent’s territory. And if the cue fails, losing the ball on the wing causes as little damage as possible.

There is a small way out of this standard reality, albeit one of quality. a narrow alley where they can circulate the few big numbers ten remained disguised as second strikers. Perhaps today in Italy there is a last classic example, Dybala, who in fact occasionally stumbles on the role, uncertain between being in the box or farther from the goal to direct. But waiting for the future, it is worthwhile to witness Ronaldo’s show. however unique.