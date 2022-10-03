Cristiano Ronaldo: The hat-tricks: How many hat-tricks has the Portuguese superstar scored in his career with Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus?
Cristiano Ronaldo has an incredible 60 hat-tricks in his illustrious career. His latest came in the 2021/22 season with Manchester United, as the Red Devils fended off a Norwich City comeback to win 3-2 in the Premier League on April 16.
The Portuguese striker scored all three goals as Old Trafford club nearly succumbed to an embarrassing result against a Canaries side in the relegation zone. That trio of goals is only his third all-time for the Red Devils, but he’s had plenty in his stellar career.
Ronaldo netted his first Premier League hat-trick in Manchester United’s 6-0 win over Newcastle United in January 2008. It was his last hat-trick before scoring three times against Spurs on March 12, 2022 – the longest wait before a treble in Premier League history.
Here is Ronaldo’s goal for the hat-trick! #MyPLMorning | #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/8F3XMWwk0u
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 12, 2022
How many hat-tricks has Ronaldo scored for each team in his career? Here’s how his 60 hat-tricks break down among all his teams.
MORE: Ronaldo becomes the second oldest hat-trick scorer in Premier League history.
Portugal: 10 hat-tricks
Ronaldo holds the record for the most hat-tricks in men’s international football, with 10 hat-tricks during his career with Portugal.
The 37-year-old is also the top scorer in men’s international football. Ronaldo broke the record of 114 goals previously held by Iranian striker Ali Daei by scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland in November 2021.
In 191 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo found the net 117 times.
MORE: Ronaldo meets Tom Brady at Old Trafford
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Match
|
Goals
|
06/09/2013
|
World Cup qualifying
|
4-2 Northern Ireland
|
3
|
11/19/2013
|
World Cup qualifying
|
3-2 Sweden
|
3
|
06/13/2015
|
European qualifications
|
3-2 Armenia
|
3
|
10/10/2016
|
World Cup qualifying
|
6-0 Andorra
|
4
|
08/31/2017
|
World Cup qualifying
|
5-1 Faroe Islands
|
3
|
06/15/2018
|
world Cup
|
3-3 Spain
|
3
|
05/06/2019
|
Nations League
|
3-1 Switzerland
|
3
|
09/10/2019
|
European qualifications
|
5-1 Lithuania
|
4
|
11/14/2019
|
European qualifications
|
6-0 Lithuania
|
3
|
10/21/2021
|
World Cup qualifying
|
5-0 Luxemburg
|
3
Manchester United: 3 hat tricks
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Match
|
Goals
|
01/12/2008
|
Premier League
|
6-0 v Newcastle
|
3
|
03/12/2022
|
Premier League
|
3-2 v Tottenham
|
3
|
04/16/2022
|
Premier League
|
3-2 v Norwich City
|
3
Real Madrid: 44 hat-tricks
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Match
|
Goals
|
05/05/2010
|
La Liga
|
4-1 Majorca
|
3
|
10/23/2010
|
La Liga
|
6-1 Racing Santander
|
4
|
22/11/2010
|
La Liga
|
5-1 Athletic Club
|
3
|
12/22/2010
|
Copa del Rey
|
8-0 Levante
|
3
|
09/01/2011
|
La Liga
|
4-2 Villarreal
|
3
|
03/03/2011
|
La Liga
|
7-0 Málaga
|
3
|
05/07/2011
|
La Liga
|
6-2 Sevilla
|
4
|
05/12/2011
|
La Liga
|
4-0 Getafe
|
3
|
08/28/2011
|
La Liga
|
6-0 Real Zaragoza
|
3
|
09/24/2011
|
La Liga
|
6-2 Rayo Vallecano
|
3
|
09/24/2011
|
La Liga
|
4-0 Málaga
|
3
|
22/10/2011
|
La Liga
|
7-1 Osasuna
|
3
|
06/11/2011
|
La Liga
|
6-2 Sevilla
|
3
|
12/17/2011
|
La Liga
|
4-2 Levante
|
3
|
02/12/2012
|
La Liga
|
4-1 Atlético Madrid
|
3
|
04/11/2012
|
La Liga
|
5-1 Deportivo La Coruna
|
3
|
09/30/2012
|
Champions League
|
4-1 Ajax
|
3
|
03/10/2012
|
Copa del Rey
|
4-0 Celta Vigo
|
3
|
01/27/2013
|
La Liga
|
4-0 Getafe
|
3
|
02/09/2013
|
La Liga
|
4-1 Sevilla
|
3
|
09/17/2013
|
Champions League
|
6-1 Galatasaray
|
3
|
10/30/2013
|
La Liga
|
7-3 Sevilla
|
3
|
09/11/2013
|
La Liga
|
5-1 Real Sociedad
|
3
|
06/09/2013
|
La Liga
|
8-2 Deportivo La Coruna
|
3
|
09/23/2014
|
La Liga
|
5-1 Elche
|
4
|
05/10/2014
|
La Liga
|
5-0 Athletic Club
|
3
|
06/12/2014
|
La Liga
|
3-0 Celta Vigo
|
3
|
05/04/2015
|
La Liga
|
9-1 Granada
|
5
|
02/05/2015
|
La Liga
|
3-2 Sevilla
|
3
|
05/17/2015
|
La Liga
|
4-1 Espanyol
|
3
|
05/23/2015
|
La Liga
|
7-3 Getafe
|
3
|
09/12/2015
|
La Liga
|
6-0 Espanyol
|
5
|
09/15/2015
|
Champions League
|
4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
|
3
|
08/12/2015
|
Champions League
|
8-0 Malmo
|
4
|
01/31/2016
|
La Liga
|
6-0 Espanyol
|
3
|
03/05/2016
|
La Liga
|
7-1 Celta Vigo
|
4
|
04/12/2016
|
Champions League
|
3-0 Wolfsburg
|
3
|
10/29/2016
|
La Liga
|
4-1 Alaves
|
3
|
11/19/2016
|
La Liga
|
3-0 Atlético Madrid
|
3
|
12/18/2016
|
Club World Cup
|
4-2 Kashima Antlers
|
3
|
04/18/2017
|
Champions League
|
4-2 Bayern Munich
|
3
|
2017-02-05
|
Champions League
|
3-0 Atlético Madrid
|
3
|
02/10/2018
|
La Liga
|
5-2 Real Sociedad
|
3
|
03/18/2018
|
La Liga
|
6-3 Girona
|
4
Juventus: 3 hat-tricks
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Match
|
Goals
|
03/12/2019
|
Champions League
|
3-0 Atlético Madrid
|
3
|
06/01/2020
|
Serie A
|
4-0 Cagliari
|
3
|
03/14/2021
|
Serie A
|
3-1 Cagliari
|
3