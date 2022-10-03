Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo: The hat-tricks: How many hat-tricks has the Portuguese superstar scored in his career with Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo has an incredible 60 hat-tricks in his illustrious career. His latest came in the 2021/22 season with Manchester United, as the Red Devils fended off a Norwich City comeback to win 3-2 in the Premier League on April 16.

The Portuguese striker scored all three goals as Old Trafford club nearly succumbed to an embarrassing result against a Canaries side in the relegation zone. That trio of goals is only his third all-time for the Red Devils, but he’s had plenty in his stellar career.

Ronaldo netted his first Premier League hat-trick in Manchester United’s 6-0 win over Newcastle United in January 2008. It was his last hat-trick before scoring three times against Spurs on March 12, 2022 – the longest wait before a treble in Premier League history.

How many hat-tricks has Ronaldo scored for each team in his career? Here’s how his 60 hat-tricks break down among all his teams.

Portugal: 10 hat-tricks

Ronaldo holds the record for the most hat-tricks in men’s international football, with 10 hat-tricks during his career with Portugal.

The 37-year-old is also the top scorer in men’s international football. Ronaldo broke the record of 114 goals previously held by Iranian striker Ali Daei by scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland in November 2021.

In 191 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo found the net 117 times.

Date

Competition

Match

Goals

06/09/2013

World Cup qualifying

4-2 Northern Ireland

3

11/19/2013

World Cup qualifying

3-2 Sweden

3

06/13/2015

European qualifications

3-2 Armenia

3

10/10/2016

World Cup qualifying

6-0 Andorra

4

08/31/2017

World Cup qualifying

5-1 Faroe Islands

3

06/15/2018

world Cup

3-3 Spain

3

05/06/2019

Nations League

3-1 Switzerland

3

09/10/2019

European qualifications

5-1 Lithuania

4

11/14/2019

European qualifications

6-0 Lithuania

3

10/21/2021

World Cup qualifying

5-0 Luxemburg

3

Manchester United: 3 hat tricks

Date

Competition

Match

Goals

01/12/2008

Premier League

6-0 v Newcastle

3

03/12/2022

Premier League

3-2 v Tottenham

3

04/16/2022

Premier League

3-2 v Norwich City

3

Real Madrid: 44 hat-tricks

Date

Competition

Match

Goals

05/05/2010

La Liga

4-1 Majorca

3

10/23/2010

La Liga

6-1 Racing Santander

4

22/11/2010

La Liga

5-1 Athletic Club

3

12/22/2010

Copa del Rey

8-0 Levante

3

09/01/2011

La Liga

4-2 Villarreal

3

03/03/2011

La Liga

7-0 Málaga

3

05/07/2011

La Liga

6-2 Sevilla

4

05/12/2011

La Liga

4-0 Getafe

3

08/28/2011

La Liga

6-0 Real Zaragoza

3

09/24/2011

La Liga

6-2 Rayo Vallecano

3

09/24/2011

La Liga

4-0 Málaga

3

22/10/2011

La Liga

7-1 Osasuna

3

06/11/2011

La Liga

6-2 Sevilla

3

12/17/2011

La Liga

4-2 Levante

3

02/12/2012

La Liga

4-1 Atlético Madrid

3

04/11/2012

La Liga

5-1 Deportivo La Coruna

3

09/30/2012

Champions League

4-1 Ajax

3

03/10/2012

Copa del Rey

4-0 Celta Vigo

3

01/27/2013

La Liga

4-0 Getafe

3

02/09/2013

La Liga

4-1 Sevilla

3

09/17/2013

Champions League

6-1 Galatasaray

3

10/30/2013

La Liga

7-3 Sevilla

3

09/11/2013

La Liga

5-1 Real Sociedad

3

06/09/2013

La Liga

8-2 Deportivo La Coruna

3

09/23/2014

La Liga

5-1 Elche

4

05/10/2014

La Liga

5-0 Athletic Club

3

06/12/2014

La Liga

3-0 Celta Vigo

3

05/04/2015

La Liga

9-1 Granada

5

02/05/2015

La Liga

3-2 Sevilla

3

05/17/2015

La Liga

4-1 Espanyol

3

05/23/2015

La Liga

7-3 Getafe

3

09/12/2015

La Liga

6-0 Espanyol

5

09/15/2015

Champions League

4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

3

08/12/2015

Champions League

8-0 Malmo

4

01/31/2016

La Liga

6-0 Espanyol

3

03/05/2016

La Liga

7-1 Celta Vigo

4

04/12/2016

Champions League

3-0 Wolfsburg

3

10/29/2016

La Liga

4-1 Alaves

3

11/19/2016

La Liga

3-0 Atlético Madrid

3

12/18/2016

Club World Cup

4-2 Kashima Antlers

3

04/18/2017

Champions League

4-2 Bayern Munich

3

2017-02-05

Champions League

3-0 Atlético Madrid

3

02/10/2018

La Liga

5-2 Real Sociedad

3

03/18/2018

La Liga

6-3 Girona

4

Juventus: 3 hat-tricks

Date

Competition

Match

Goals

03/12/2019

Champions League

3-0 Atlético Madrid

3

06/01/2020

Serie A

4-0 Cagliari

3

03/14/2021

Serie A

3-1 Cagliari

3

