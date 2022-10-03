Cristiano Ronaldo: The hat-tricks: How many hat-tricks has the Portuguese superstar scored in his career with Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo has an incredible 60 hat-tricks in his illustrious career. His latest came in the 2021/22 season with Manchester United, as the Red Devils fended off a Norwich City comeback to win 3-2 in the Premier League on April 16.

The Portuguese striker scored all three goals as Old Trafford club nearly succumbed to an embarrassing result against a Canaries side in the relegation zone. That trio of goals is only his third all-time for the Red Devils, but he’s had plenty in his stellar career.

Ronaldo netted his first Premier League hat-trick in Manchester United’s 6-0 win over Newcastle United in January 2008. It was his last hat-trick before scoring three times against Spurs on March 12, 2022 – the longest wait before a treble in Premier League history.

How many hat-tricks has Ronaldo scored for each team in his career? Here’s how his 60 hat-tricks break down among all his teams.

Portugal: 10 hat-tricks

Ronaldo holds the record for the most hat-tricks in men’s international football, with 10 hat-tricks during his career with Portugal.

The 37-year-old is also the top scorer in men’s international football. Ronaldo broke the record of 114 goals previously held by Iranian striker Ali Daei by scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland in November 2021.

In 191 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo found the net 117 times.

Date Competition Match Goals 06/09/2013 World Cup qualifying 4-2 Northern Ireland 3 11/19/2013 World Cup qualifying 3-2 Sweden 3 06/13/2015 European qualifications 3-2 Armenia 3 10/10/2016 World Cup qualifying 6-0 Andorra 4 08/31/2017 World Cup qualifying 5-1 Faroe Islands 3 06/15/2018 world Cup 3-3 Spain 3 05/06/2019 Nations League 3-1 Switzerland 3 09/10/2019 European qualifications 5-1 Lithuania 4 11/14/2019 European qualifications 6-0 Lithuania 3 10/21/2021 World Cup qualifying 5-0 Luxemburg 3

Manchester United: 3 hat tricks

Date Competition Match Goals 01/12/2008 Premier League 6-0 v Newcastle 3 03/12/2022 Premier League 3-2 v Tottenham 3 04/16/2022 Premier League 3-2 v Norwich City 3

Real Madrid: 44 hat-tricks

Date Competition Match Goals 05/05/2010 La Liga 4-1 Majorca 3 10/23/2010 La Liga 6-1 Racing Santander 4 22/11/2010 La Liga 5-1 Athletic Club 3 12/22/2010 Copa del Rey 8-0 Levante 3 09/01/2011 La Liga 4-2 Villarreal 3 03/03/2011 La Liga 7-0 Málaga 3 05/07/2011 La Liga 6-2 Sevilla 4 05/12/2011 La Liga 4-0 Getafe 3 08/28/2011 La Liga 6-0 Real Zaragoza 3 09/24/2011 La Liga 6-2 Rayo Vallecano 3 09/24/2011 La Liga 4-0 Málaga 3 22/10/2011 La Liga 7-1 Osasuna 3 06/11/2011 La Liga 6-2 Sevilla 3 12/17/2011 La Liga 4-2 Levante 3 02/12/2012 La Liga 4-1 Atlético Madrid 3 04/11/2012 La Liga 5-1 Deportivo La Coruna 3 09/30/2012 Champions League 4-1 Ajax 3 03/10/2012 Copa del Rey 4-0 Celta Vigo 3 01/27/2013 La Liga 4-0 Getafe 3 02/09/2013 La Liga 4-1 Sevilla 3 09/17/2013 Champions League 6-1 Galatasaray 3 10/30/2013 La Liga 7-3 Sevilla 3 09/11/2013 La Liga 5-1 Real Sociedad 3 06/09/2013 La Liga 8-2 Deportivo La Coruna 3 09/23/2014 La Liga 5-1 Elche 4 05/10/2014 La Liga 5-0 Athletic Club 3 06/12/2014 La Liga 3-0 Celta Vigo 3 05/04/2015 La Liga 9-1 Granada 5 02/05/2015 La Liga 3-2 Sevilla 3 05/17/2015 La Liga 4-1 Espanyol 3 05/23/2015 La Liga 7-3 Getafe 3 09/12/2015 La Liga 6-0 Espanyol 5 09/15/2015 Champions League 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 08/12/2015 Champions League 8-0 Malmo 4 01/31/2016 La Liga 6-0 Espanyol 3 03/05/2016 La Liga 7-1 Celta Vigo 4 04/12/2016 Champions League 3-0 Wolfsburg 3 10/29/2016 La Liga 4-1 Alaves 3 11/19/2016 La Liga 3-0 Atlético Madrid 3 12/18/2016 Club World Cup 4-2 Kashima Antlers 3 04/18/2017 Champions League 4-2 Bayern Munich 3 2017-02-05 Champions League 3-0 Atlético Madrid 3 02/10/2018 La Liga 5-2 Real Sociedad 3 03/18/2018 La Liga 6-3 Girona 4

Juventus: 3 hat-tricks