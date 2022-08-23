Cristiano Ronaldo: the heartbreaking words of Georgina Rodriguez four months after the death of their baby

On April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lost a baby. The couple had announced that they had given birth to a dead baby. Four months later, the mother of the family paid him a moving tribute.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.“, indicated the bruised heart Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez on their social networks. The lovers had to deal with the disappearance of one of their twinsApril 18, 2022.”It’s the worst pain a parent can feel“, they had announced devastated by this disappearance. Since this brutal and tragic disappearance, on many occasions, the famous football player and his partner do not miss an opportunity to pay tribute to their baby. Currently in Portugal, in the city of Fatima, the mother of the family had a sweet thought for her son.

She therefore decided to go to a church and more precisely to the sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, a center of Catholic Marian pilgrimage. She took the opportunity to collect herself, as she indicated on her Instagram account, Sunday August 21, 2022. On the shared photos, we can see her in the process of meditating. “Keep guiding and lighting my way, little virgin“, she wrote in the caption. A message intended for her baby who died the day of his birth.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez received a lot of support

The lovers can count on the support of their fans to help them overcome this tragic ordeal. During a football match, which followed the tragedy, Cristiano Ronaldo’s supporters wanted to assure them of their support by making a minute of silence. Intentions that are good for the couple who will still continue to feel a great lack.