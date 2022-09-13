Cristiano Ronaldo: the incredible contract from Saudi Arabia

Eager to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo rejected an insane offer from Saudi Arabia, where a club would have offered him a salary of nearly 245 million euros over two years.

Despite himself, Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at Manchester United. Throughout the summer, the Portuguese did not hide his desire to leave the Red Devils to play in the Champions League. But he found no way out and had to decide to stay in the north of England. A club has however tried its luck to secure the services of the fivefold Golden Ball. This is the Al-Hilal club in Saudi Arabia.

And the Middle Eastern formation has drawn an insane offer to attract the Portuguese star to its ranks. Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a two-year contract with a salary of 2.3 million euros per week, or almost 245 million euros. But the 37-year-old player, eager to evolve in a major championship, declined the proposal. To the great regret of the president of the Saudi Football Federation.

“We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. It would have very positive feedback and would be great news,” Yasser Al-Misehal told The Athletic. And the latter does not despair of seeing “CR7” play in Saudi Arabia. “We have already seen great players who have played in the Premier League who have joined Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Ronaldo’s situation in the north of England could be a game-changer. Since the start of the Premier League season, he has been started only once by his coach Erik ten Hag in six matches and has still not scored a single goal. If it does not evolve, a departure from the winter transfer window cannot be ruled out. Especially since Al-Hilal would have planned to return to the charge after the World Cup in Qatar with an even more substantial offer.