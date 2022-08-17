Cristiano Ronaldo: the player reprimanded after having manhandled a 14-year-old child

A frustrated man. A few minutes after a difficult to digest defeat on the lawn of Everton’s Goodison Park on April 9, Cristiano Ronaldo had a bad gesture towards a supporter. The five-time Ballon d’Or, playing at Manchester United, snatched the phone from Jacob Harding’s hand, a 14-year-old boy with autism. Results ? The young man’s hand was bruised and his phone was damaged. This is why the famous footballer had to explain himself to the local police, revealed the DailyMail in an article published this Wednesday, August 17. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man came forward voluntarily and was questioned on bail in connection with an allegation of assault and criminal damage“revealed the Merseyside police, in a press release relayed by the British tabloid, before concluding: “The matter has been dealt with as a conditional warning. The case is now over.”

In parallel with the call to order, the DailyMail claimed that Georgina Rodriguez’s companion also agreed to pay financial compensation to the young supporter. In good faith, Cristiano Ronaldo had already expressed his regrets in an Instagram post published a few hours after the fact. “Dealing with emotions is never easy in difficult times like the one we are facing”he wrote in the caption of his photo, before continuing: “However, we must always be respectful, patients and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I want to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s car involved in a road accident

Altercation with a supporter, transfer rumours, chaotic start to the season… Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer looks nightmarish. Especially since on June 20, Manchester United number 7 learned that his sports car, worth almost two million euros, was involved in an accident. In fact, one of his employees borrowed the vehicle and hit a house located in the east coast seaside resort of Sa Coma (Island of Majorca, Spain). Fortunately, nobody was hurt. More fear than harm.

