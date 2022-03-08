Cristiano Ronaldo: the Portuguese was not called up for Manchester United vs Manchester City | Premier League | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Hard blow for the ‘Red Devils’ and absolute mystery. Cristiano Ronaldo was not summoned by Ralf Rangnick for the great match of the Premier League between Manchester United vs. Manchester City. The Portuguese striker does not even go to the bench. Although the Old Trafford club does not specify the reason for his sudden dismissal, it is most likely that he had some physical problem.

But Cristiano’s will not be the only big loss for United, since Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane will not be in the duel that will be played at the Etihad Stadium on date 28 of the English tournament.

Three serious casualties for a Man Utd who has all his attention focused on the Champions League, where he will host Atlético on March 15 for the second leg of the round of 16, and apparently Rangnick does not want to risk his players who are ‘touched’.

As revealed by the newspaper AS, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the convocation of Man Utd for the Mancunian derby it is due to a small physical discomfort, as a result of which the Portuguese attacker would have decided not to force.

At 37 years old, the Portuguese striker is not going through a good time. So far this year he has barely seen a goal. In addition, in several games he was replaced by Rangnick. Despite this, he is the team’s top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions.

He set a date for his retirement

Christian he recognized a few days ago that he is not lacking “Many years to stop playing” to football, although he waits “Keep winning things in the next 4 or 5 years”, while being “happy” for having “left a mark” at all the clubs he has played for.

“My life was a very beautiful journey. I left a mark everywhere I’ve been. I believe that there is no player in history who can reach, well, the figures he can reach, but have that pride of saying ‘where I have gone, I have left my mark’. And that makes me happy”, expressed the Portuguese striker in an interview with DAZN collected by Europa Press.

