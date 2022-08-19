Cristiano Ronaldo – The president of Borussia Dortmund likes CR7, but admits there has been no contact. The Marseille option is gaining weight.

The 37-year-old striker wants to play one more season in the Champions League. The Borussia Dortmund boss said it was a “lovely idea” for Ronaldo to join the club.

The President of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzkeadmitted that he “ loved » Cristiano Ronaldo and that the idea of ​​seeing him in Dortmund was ” charming“, but he made a point of stressing that”no contact had been established with Manchester United.

Ronaldo hopes to leave Old Trafford this summer, but several European clubs, including Chelsea and Atletico Madridrefused to hire him.

The 37-year-old wishes play another Champions League season to keep his record top scorer in tournament historywhile Manchester United only qualified for the Europa League This year.

Lionel Messi, who only has 15 goals behind himshould play an important role in the PSG European campaign this season. In comments reported by @FabrizioRomanoWatzke said, “ I love Cristiano Ronaldo – it’s certainly a lovely idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the parties involved“.

Dortmund have already signed a striker this month after signing Anthony Modeste from FC Koln. He was recruited for replace Sebastien Hallerwho only signed at the start of the summer from Ajax, but he will be out for several months as he has to undergo chemotherapy for a testicular tumour.

Ronaldo hasn’t had an impact so far this season, as United have lost their first two Premier League matches. Despite this, some think it might be the man of the situation within the club.

Speaking on the podcast The Diary of a CEOGary Neville said: [Ronaldo] wants to end his career at a club that achieves great things. But I think he’s the only player in this dressing room who could lead them. He is the only one with the necessary resilience and mental strength. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead it. He is the only one who can take this situation head on! »

In France, of many voices, like Pierre Ménès and by Roland Courbishope to see Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Marseille. No one knows if the Olympian general staff has contacted Jorge Mendes about CR7but it is clear that Olympique de Marseille could become one of the best options for the Portuguese star.

And it’s hard to imagine Pablo Longoria missing out on this tremendous market opportunityeven if it does not correspond specifically with the financial strategy implemented by Ribalta during this transfer window.

If Ronaldo persisted in wanting to play in the Champions League this season, OM, with its boiling public could constitute a destination of choice to shine in LDC. And for put the cover back with Messi at national level !

OM supporters dream of it…

