Cristiano Ronaldo, the return that no one expected

Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to his former club, Sporting Lisbon, next month.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford after hinting at his determination to play the Champions League in 2022/23. The 37-year-old missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons before returning to train in Manchester this week. The former Real Madrid player was linked with a controversial transfer to Atletico Madrid, but both Rojiblancos fans and club president Enrique Cerezo have expressed their opposition to such a move.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the return to Portugal?

Ronaldo reacted by rejecting any chance of moving to the other side of Madrid, but reports from The Athletic say he might be tempted by a return to Lisbon. After breaking into the Sporting first team, Ronaldo joined United in 2003 but left without appearing in the Champions League group stage. Ronaldo reiterated his stance to push for a departure, following talks with Ten Hag as his representatives opened negotiations with Sporting.