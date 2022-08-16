Cristiano Ronaldo, the strong choice on his future is becoming clearer!

Still not back in training, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United as soon as possible.

Since several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of rumors about the summer transfer window. After a collectively complicated season for Manchester United, the Portuguese could not play the Champions League for the first time in his career if he were to stay. Five-time winner of the Big Ears Cup, of which he is the top scorer in history with 141 goals, the native of Funchal does not see himself missing “his” competition.

#mufc say Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected back today ‘due to family reasons and the club has accepted this explanation’. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 4, 2022

Read also:Ronaldo, it’s decided!Ronaldo zaps recovery in Manchester

He wants to leave quickly

But the trend is more of a departure, especially since the Portuguese star would be disturbed by the 25% reduction in his salary due to this non-qualification. A trend confirmed by Fabrizio Romano this Thursday, who assures that the wish of the fivefold Ballon d’Or is to leave as soon as possible.

🚨Here we go! @FabrizioRomano‘s EXCLUSIVE daily briefing: 🔴 Man Utd in the dark over Ronaldo return 🔵 How Chelsea won the race for Sterling ⚪ Two more signings for Spurs? https://t.co/6OtVkanDpq — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 7, 2022

While the players now led by Erik Ten Hag have returned to training since Monday, the number 7 has still not shown up, for “family reasons”, and no one within the club is able to say when he will return.

Author of a good season (24 goals in 38 matches) despite the collective setbacks of his team, the Portuguese international (189 caps, 117 goals) obviously attracts on the market, chelsea and Naples have already expressed their interest.