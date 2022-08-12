Cristiano Ronaldo: The video that says a lot about the truth and his situation in Manchester…

See To hide the table of contents

If he wants to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet managed to establish his next base. Jorge Mendes takes care of it behind the scenes. And if fans are wondering why he wants to leave, here’s the answer in pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave.

It’s no secret now. And if CR7 thought that his case could be settled quickly, before resuming training, the Portuguese was too right. Jorge Mendes, his agent, needs a little more time to organize his departure from the North of England. A place where he lived wonderful moments, at the beginning of his career. And if he enjoyed coming home, Cristiano Ronaldo say stop.

A brake for young people, really?

HAS Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo did the trick. And at 37, he has no time to lose. In particular in a club which does not dispute the Champions League… A club in which he is accused of being a brake on the club’s young shoots who are just waiting to emerge. CR7 would take all the light and think only of him against the opposing goals… However, when you take the time to look closely at the images of the last few months, it seems that the problem is elsewhere.

Here is Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous Manchester United “problem”, the one who prevents young people from developing mdddrr pic.twitter.com/Zvq7EiE6qB — Alicia (@aliciabhr) August 8, 2022

Which destination for CR7?

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United to avoid a lackluster end to his career. The Portuguese with five Ballons d’Or must take up a new challenge. For this, he must leave the Red Devils as soon as possible. But to go where? If the tracks leading to Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Atlético de Madrid have been mentioned, none today seem able to go all the way. On the other hand, there are stables like the Real Madrid, who is looking for an offensive reinforcement. As the PSG, who still wants to make an attacker by August 31, especially if Icardi leaves. Or stables like Inter Milan, managed by powerful funds…

