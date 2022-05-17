Cristiano Ronaldo: this disturbing shot with his 11-year-old son, muscular like a man

Monday May 16, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a new photo with his eldest son, Cristiano Junior, on his Instagram account. A snapshot that made Internet users react. They were surprised by the musculature of the little boy.

Like father, like son. Monday, May 16, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a new snapshot with his eldest son, Cristiano Junior, on his Instagram account. The famous football player wanted to take care of himself, together with his son, by doing a cryotherapy session. This is a cold method that promotes muscle recovery. While his son seems to be following in his father’s footsteps in football, he too needs to recover from his many training sessions and matches. That is why, they both wanted to share this moment. Thus, on the photo published, we can see Cristiano Ronaldo in his underwear, just like his son, coming out of their cryotherapy session. Shirtless, the 11-year-old boy already displays a very drawn musculature.

“Recovery session with my boy“, thus wrote the one who is nicknamed CR7 in the caption of the photo. Internet users were numerous to notice the incredible musculature of his son. At only 11 years old, he already displays very well drawn pecs and abs. There is no doubt that the son of the very great player has the same lifestyle as his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually finding a smile

After losing one of his twins, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be smiling again. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.“, tweeted Cristiano Ronaldo. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.“, said the five-time Ballon d’Or again. With his companion, they are focusing on their children to move forward and turn the page on this terrible ordeal.

