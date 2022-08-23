Cristiano Ronaldo threatened with being taken to court, a new duo is already making FC Barcelona dream

What’s next after this ad

The terrible situation of CR7!

Cristiano Ronaldo is at a complicated moment in his career. He has been regularly on the bench since the resumption, while he asks from Manchester United. This start to the season is certainly one of the most difficult in CR7’s career and it may not work out. A few months ago, he caused controversy by shoving a child and typing on his phone while he was filming him. We then learned that little Jacob was autistic and was shocked after the incident. A few months later, the boy’s mother gave an interview to the DailyMirror explaining that CR7 did not regret his gesture. ” Ronaldo is not sorry at all. He left me crying and shaking “, title thus the daily report the words of the mother of the family. Sarah Kelly also claims to have received a phone call from the star who tried to intimidate her. Finally, she finally adds that she wants to sue him. To be continued…

Lewandowski and Fati make Barça dream

In Spain, it is a duo which this time makes the headlines of the press. It is Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati who share the front page of Mundo Deportivo. The newspaper is already enjoying the chemistry released by these two attackers and explains, in passing, that they are inseparable on the field in matches, but also in training. And it’s not Sport who will say otherwise. Because the attacking duo also makes the cover of the daily newspaper. “ Lethal connection “, thus titles the media, according to which, this tandem will mark the spirits and which already displays a beautiful complicity, while the two men have only played a few minutes together. Something to delight the fans, but also their coach Xavi.

Juve already very criticized!

In Italy, Juventus could not do better than a draw (0-0) against Sampdoria on Monday evening. A bad result that does not go unnoticed in the country’s newspapers necessarily. Like The Gazzetta dello Sport which title ” dry and Max “. For his second season after his return to Turin, Massimiliano Allegri is particularly singled out, the pink paper newspaper evokes a “ small game ” of Juve, “ unable to take the lead “. Same story on the front page of Tuttosport. ” That’s all ? “, asks the transalpine daily which notes that the absences of Pogba and Di Maria weigh in the game of The Old Lady. On the side of Corriere dello Sportit is believed that it is not “ Juve who played yesterday. The Italian duck evokes a “ 0-0 disappointing “.