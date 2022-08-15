Cristiano Ronaldo, thunderclap in Manchester?

While he seemed determined to extend the adventure with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have turned around. The Italian press assures us.

Returning to Manchester United, twelve years after leaving for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo did not live the season he hoped for. If the Portuguese held his rank most of the time, the overall level of red devils greatly disappointed him and questions about the continuation of the Portuguese adventure at Old Trafford have emerged. Firstly, the fivefold Ballon d’Or reassured his world claiming that he would still be there next season. But the latest information from Italy is radically different.

While he thought he was at the center of Erik ten Hag’s project, now CR7 would no longer feel involved as much as he hoped. This is La Repubblica who affirms this and who goes even further by indicating that Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are said to be actively looking for a new club for the 37-year-old. Two clubs are mentioned by the transalpine media which gives the name of AS Rome and that of Sporting Lisbon.

Mourinho’s Roma, really?

Difficult to imagine these two clubs being able to align the nearly 500,000 euros per week currently affected by the Lusitanian. But La Repubblica insists and assures that José Mourinho’s Roma is a credible track. Here again, it should be remembered that the coach and his compatriot did not part on good terms with Real Madrid during their collaboration between 2010 and 2013. It therefore remains to wait for a possible denial from CR7, unless you attend an unexpected departure.

