Cristiano Ronaldo, time for the big unboxing

Silent since the rumors about his desire to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he will soon tell his truth.

It has now been two months since the rumors of a possible Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave his Manchester United club have seen the day. Several weeks have passed and the Portuguese has been talked about a lot, but without ever communicating directly in the media. In fact, rumors have been rife throughout this period, and certain facts have suggested thata separation between the Portuguese and United was actually possible. But Ronaldo is still a Red Devil and he has just come out of the silence to announce his next speech.

” You’ll know the truth when I do an interview in a few weeks.“, said the fivefold Ballon d’Or, in response to a message posted on an account instagram to his glory. But Cristiano Ronaldo did not stop at this simple announcement and took the opportunity to tackle the media. ” The media only tell lies. I keep a notebook and out of a hundred pieces of information about me over the past few months, only five were true. Imagine how it goes. Don’t forget that. »

To be continued

A new teaser from the Portuguese who thus relaunches a long sequence on his future in the club. It remains to be seen what these famous five “real” pieces of information are. In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo remains engaged with Manchester United until June 2023, when his contract ends. If he stays this season, he will not play in a Champions League which he nevertheless seems eager to play. Internally, the file is debated and a departure is no longer ruled out by coach Erik ten Hag. On the other hand, the candidates for the reception of the Portuguese are very few, even absent. The soap opera continues.