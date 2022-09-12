Cristiano Ronaldo to a new destination

Man United Mercato: Announced on departure during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a big decision regarding his future with the Red Devils.

Man United Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo makes a radical choice

At 37, the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is confined to the substitutes’ bench at Manchester United. Tired of this situation, the five-time Ballon d’Or would have asked his agent Jorge Mendes to find him a way out this winter. After experiencing a turbulent summer, the Portuguese international could be one of the attractions of the winter transfer window.

According to information from the English newspaper The Sun, the players of Manchester United would be convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club in January. The Red Devils have learned to win without him, as evidenced by victories against Liverpool, Southampton and even more recently Arsenal. The only game CR7 has started this season ended in a 1-0 home loss to Real Sociedad.

The 37-year-old striker wants to play in the Champions League this season to continue writing the history of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo would not like to be overtaken in the scoring charts by Leo Messi. If several options were available to him this summer such as SSC Naples, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea or even Olympique de Marseile, CR7 could also leave Man United by opting for a more exotic destination.

Man United Mercato: A surprising track is offered to Cristiano Ronaldo

According to information from David Ornstein, Saudi Arabia ” would dream to sign the Portuguese star this winter. Saudi Football Federation president Ahmad Al Harbi has said he is open to signing the Man United legend in the next few months. Ronaldo has already had offers from Saudi Arabia in the past. This summer, the former Real Madrid striker reportedly turned down an offer to 300 million euros salary for two years. The winter transfer window could be an opportunity for Saudi clubs to make huge new offers to try to convince the native of Funchal to take up a new challenge.