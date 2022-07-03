Cristiano Ronaldo to a smashing start because of Lionel Messi?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

A year after his arrival at Manchester United, marking his comeback to Old Trafford, will Cristiano Ronaldo already pack his bags to take on a new challenge? It is the soap opera that risks fueling the summer transfer window as rumors continue to swell regarding a potential departure.

According to the rumors of the last few days, the non-qualification of Manchester United for the next Champions League would weigh in the thinking of the Portuguese striker who could therefore ask to join a team competing in the most prestigious European competition. But for former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino, it’s more than that.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to remain number one goalscorer

For him, the prospect of seeing Lionel Messi double his total goals in the Champions League and certainly the reason pushing CR7 to want to pack his bags this summer. “Ronaldo is a player, as always, who has an ego. He scores goals, he receives accolades, he is one of the greatest who has ever played the game. (…) I told you off the air, I am a little suspicious because he has 141 goals in the Champions League. Messi has 125. He doesn’t want to not play Champions League football because he wants to be the all-time greatest goalscorer in the Champions League and that’s how Ronaldo is made,” said estimated Cascarino in the columns of TalkSport.