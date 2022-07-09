Cristiano Ronaldo to AS Roma?

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave the Red Devils. AS Roma and its coach José Mourinho would be interested in recovering it.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered to AS Roma according to reports from Italy. The Portuguese star would ultimately not be thrilled with the game project of new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. This would be based on the Dutch game of constant pressing and regular runs. At 37, the former Real Madrid player knows that it will be difficult for him to hold on physically, reports La Repubblica.

Cristiano Ronaldo would enlarge the stable of Mendes in Rome

The Italian newspaper understands that the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes, would already be at work to find him a new club. And he logically turns to another of his clients, José Mourinho. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach would not be disinterested in welcoming his former player. The Roman club, winner of the Europa League Conference last season, has other players from the Mendes team like Rui Patricio and Sergio Oliveira. And in the sports management of the Italian club we find Tiago Pinto.

Sporting Portugal in ambush

However, all of this for the time being would remain at the dream stadium for AS Roma. If the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would give an additional boost to the team in the Italian capital, its leaders do not want to do anything either. They cannot, for example, afford to pay the player’s salary estimated at around 23 million euros annually. Especially since the Louve is in the sights of UEFA and its financial fair play. Finally, another club would be likely to welcome him: Sporting Portugal. The club where he started his career. And who will play in the Champions League next season. Which is not the case with Manchester United and AS Roma…

Join us on our Instagram account and find football’s best statements

Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news: