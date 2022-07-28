Cristiano Ronaldo to Atlético de Madrid? The fans don’t want it! – All football

In a press release, Atlético de Madrid supporters assured that they do not want Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

Time passes, and Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a club for next season. Proposed by his agent in several major European teams, the five-time Ballon d’Or absolutely wants to play in the Champions League, which pushes him to leave Manchester United.

It’s been several days now that a crazy rumor was born, mentioning that CR7 could find the city of Madrid next season, but under the colors of Atlético. In a press release, the Colchoneros supporters assured that they did not want the one who made the heyday of Real Madrid in his career.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival seems more than a rumor to us, so we want to clearly express our dislike for a possible transfer. The player goes directly against the values ​​that characterize Atlético: struggle, magnanimity and humility. Even If a player like Ronaldo, who is clearly in decline, could win the title at Atletico, we would not accept his arrival. He could never belong to Atlético and could never receive our warmth or our recognition. If the club was actually considering a transfer, we ask not to do so.”