“Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona? It’s the right time”

BARCELONA (SPAIN) – From arch rival to fan idol. Try to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo with the Barcelona shirt. A crazy idea, much more likely a simple provocation, the one launched by Toni Freixa, former candidate for president of the Blaugrana, who to the microphones of The Porteria he has declared: “If there is a time to do such a madness, then this is the right one”. The Portuguese star returned to Manchester United in the summer, but the relationship with Solskjaer and the disappointing results on the pitch could push him, according to some rumors, away from Old Trafford. The former Juve, according to Freixa, would be the right man to raise the morale of the Barcelona fans, disappointed after Messi’s farewell and a very complicated start to the season.