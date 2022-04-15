Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Man United after Erik ten Hag appointment – Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for the second time in his career, according to reports. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumors, whereabouts and, of course, closed deals!

TOP STORY: Ten Hag to sanction Ronaldo’s departure from Man United

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is widely tipped to take over as Manchester United’s next manager, and it now turns out that Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his plans, reports the star of the day.

Sources have told ESPN the Dutch manager has agreed in principle to become Old Trafford’s next boss, and one of his first decisions was to sanction the departure of favorite and United fan icon Ronaldo , which Ten Hag does not feel. fits into its play structure.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star returned to United last summer after making a stunning comeback from Juventus in a €15m deal. And yet, while he scored 18 goals on his return, he struggled to get the team back in the hunt for the trophy.

In fact, Ronaldo has scored just four goals in his last 13 games and is said to be growing increasingly disappointed with life in Manchester, despite having the option of extending his stay for another year. However, that decision could be taken out of his hands as Ten Hag plots a makeover in his first summer in the hot seat.

09.04 BST: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says coach Diego Simeone isn’t under fire after his side were knocked out of the Champions League.

the Rojiblancos held City to a goalless draw on Wednesday but lost 1-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and will finish the season empty-handed.

“From a sporting and human point of view, one cannot criticize Simeone”, Cerezo said. “He knows how to be in all situations. He will continue with us. He’s a winner and he’ll be with us until he wants. »

Cerezo was asked if Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s comments regarding Atletico’s ultra-defensive display in the Champions League quarter-final first leg offended him. Guardiola said of Atletico’s play after his side’s 1-0 win in England: “A 5-5-0 formation, and in prehistory, today and in a hundred thousand years attacking a 5- 5 is very difficult. »

But Cerezo replied: “We are a team that has a lot of qualification for someone to try to offend us. In the end, what has been proven is that everyone has their prehistory. We played an attacking game and City on Wednesday played prehistory, defending and putting a wall in front of their goal so that we didn’t score. »

08:43 BST: Manchester City have yet to receive a response to contract offers made to the attacking trio Gabriel Jesus, Riyadh Mahrez and Rahim SterlingTEAMtalk reports.

All three are out of contract at the end of next season, and City manager Pep Guardiola has signed for the club to offer new deals to all of them.

However, TEAMtalk report that only Mahrez is the only player City are sure to put pen to paper at this stage, while Sterling and Jesus are interested in moves elsewhere.

08:00 BST: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will refuse any approach from Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Kane has been a target for United and Man City in recent seasons but Spurs’ resurgence under manager Antonio Conte has convinced the England captain his future is here.

Tottenham hold a slight advantage over north London rivals Arsenal in the race for fourth place. Spurs qualify for the Champions League. Spurs are fourth in the table, three points above the Gunners who have one game less. The two rivals face off in a revamped derby on Thursday, May 12.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

– Real Madrid confident of signing AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni despite interest from Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to AS. The 22-year-old central midfielder has been a key figure in Ligue 1 for the past two seasons and has been a target for several clubs since then. However, Real are said to be actively looking for his signature. The Monegasques are reportedly asking for a transfer fee of over £50m for the France international, and the two clubs are reportedly making progress in their negotiations.

– German rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are battling for the left-handed centre-back Nico SchlotterbeckKicker reports. Bayern believe he could be the perfect Dortmund-bound Niklas Sule replacement, although Dortmund themselves are just as keen to secure the signing of Schlotterbeck. The 22-year-old SC Freiburg defender is under contract with the club until 2023, and his exit could result in a transfer fee of 25 million euros.

– Turin President Urbano Cairo said Tutomercatoweb he believes attacking Andrea Belotti could be set to leave the club for free this summer, and even suggests he could have agreed a deal elsewhere already. AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are all keen on signing the 28-year-old striker, who will be a free agent this summer and Cairo are convinced his future is not with Il Toro.

– Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing the striker from Everton Richarlisonaccording to fabrice romano. The 24-year-old Brazil international and his group Velasco Sport have officially signed with CAA Base Agency, who could work on his behalf should United make an official approach. Richarlison is currently focused on keeping Everton in the Premier League but he could be one of many to leave Goodison Park if the Toffees are relegated. Benfica’s star Darwin Nunez has also been discussed as a possible target by those at Old Trafford, although any transfer target is dependent on confirmation from the new manager.

– Arsenal and Manchester United battle alongside Bayern and Dortmund for Norwich City full-back Max Aarondepending on the sun. The 22-year-old defender has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road, but the Canaries may feel the time has come to say goodbye to the coveted England international given their possible relegation from the Premier League. Aarons has attracted interest from Barcelona and AS Roma in the past but has remained loyal to the Norfolk club. However, an offer of £20m could be enough to land him this summer.