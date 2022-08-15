Cristiano Ronaldo to Monza? Berlusconi speaks out

AC Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi has ruled out the possibility of signing Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although having played the last game of his team, Cristiano Ronaldo would still like to leave Manchester United. Among the destinations that have been mentioned for the fivefold Ballon d’Or is the one that leads to AC Monzathe newly promoted club in Serie A. But, is the rumor really credible?

The owner of the modest transalpine team, the sulphurous Silvio Berlusconi, admitted his interest in the Lusitanian genius. However, the former Italian Prime Minister also readily acknowledges that there is very little chance that CR7 will be interested in the possibility of joining a club at the bottom of the table in Serie A.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will never come to Monza”

He said after the first match of the season against Torino (1-2): “Cristiano Ronaldo on the departure to United? He’s lucky, but we never thought of him, those great players don’t come to a newly promoted team. »

“We will need time, we have tried to strengthen the team. We hope not to disfigure her and put her a few steps away from relegation. We made 13 purchases and I am the one paying,” added Il Cavaliere.