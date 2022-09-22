Cristiano Ronaldo to Naples rather than OM?

Cristiano Ronaldo, much hoped for by OM supporters in recent days, has been offered to Napoli in recent hours.

The representative of the Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes, has approached Napoli over a potential transfer. Mendes is working hard to find the solution he wants for Ronaldo – to play in the Champions League – but also to provide a solution for Manchester United, where he is only a substitute.

Cristiano Ronado versus Victor Osimhen?

To convince Napoli, Jorge Mendes suggested to the Neapolitan leaders to buy Cristiano Ronaldo and sell their striker Victor Osimhen to Manchester United indicates Sky Sports. The Italian club were one of the first clubs to show interest in welcoming the Portuguese star when he announced that he wanted to leave the Red Devils to play in the Champions League. A departure of Cristiano Ronaldo would allow the Premier League club to significantly reduce its wage bill in order to make room for the arrival of a player like Frenkie De Jong….

Longoria turns off the Cristiano Ronaldo track

A little earlier on Friday evening, on the sidelines of the Champions League draw, Pablo Longoria, the president of OM, had cooled the ardor of Marseille fans about a potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Olympian leader indicating that his club’s finances did not allow it.

