Cristiano Ronaldo to OM? The answer !

Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a club that will allow him to play in the Champions League. In recent days, the name of OM has appeared as a possible destination.

Cristiano Ronaldo can he come and play for OM? If the supporters dream of it, it is rather a utopia for the moment. Because this possibility was mainly orchestrated by a campaign on social networks. Initially by the supporters, and relayed since by local personalities. In turn the rapper Jul, the ex-OM defender, Eric Di Meco, or even Samir Nasri, born in Marseille, who was trained at OM before joining Arsenal then Manchester City, expressed their desire to see the Portuguese star evolve in Marseille in the near future.

Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite the end of the summer transfer window 2022

However, as the Sky Sports journalist explains, Jonathan Johnson, specialist in French football for the English media, the idea is well launched and anchored now: “It became a sort of social media campaign to try to bring Ronaldo to the Stade Vélodrome. It would be a huge blow if they could pull it off, but a very difficult decision. “When you have people like Djibril Cissé adding their voice to calls to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Marseille, it makes for an interesting last few days in France” he explains. Of course, to achieve the unthinkable, the player will have to make an effort on his salary (estimated at around €24 million a year) and the Olympian club will also have to make a financial effort. But which could quickly be amortized by the sale of jerseys and other marketing actions with the player….

A tiny possibility?

The journalist believes that everything is possible when OM already have Alexis Sanchez in their squad and are preparing to part ways with Milik, coveted by Juventus: “Given Ronaldo’s desire to play Champions League football and move on before the end of the window, who knows? They already have Alexis Sanchez there, so maybe stranger things have happened in the transfer market. » he added. There are still 8 full days left to achieve the unthinkable: Cristiano Ronaldo at OM but especially in a Ligue 1 which already has Mbappé, Neymar and Messi…. Chick?

Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements

Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news: