Cristiano Ronaldo took a crack from the Red Devils under his wing

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

While they are in sixth place in the Premier League standings, Anthony Elanga appears to be one of the Red Devils’ rare satisfactions of the season. The 20-year-old has made 18 Premier League appearances this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. The latter, also intended for Portuguese on April 16, earned the two men to share the legendary “SIUUU!” on the opener. On this occasion, Elanga spoke about how “CR7” helped him adapt to the English championship.

“It’s important to have someone like that in the team”

For the Swedish international (2 caps), Cristiano Ronaldo is “a special player to work with”: “You just have to look at his statistics and the number of goals he has scored. […] He knows what it takes to reach the top level, so it’s more than normal to just chat with someone like him”.

“We talk a day before or during the matches, we can be seen during the warm-up. He talks to me and Sancho about what we can do to impact games. It’s important to have someone like that in the team.”

With 17 goals in 28 Premier League games, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s most successful player this season. Recently, the Portuguese came under heavy criticism across the Channel, accused of having a bad influence on the team even though a return to Real Madrid would be in the pipeline.

Benjamin Benhamou