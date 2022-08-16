Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of top earners on social media

A list of sports stars who earn the most from social media has been released and it is worth checking out.

Sports data analysts Bonus Finder, according to the Mirror, analyzed the numbers and determined which athletes earn the most money per social media post.

We’re all well aware of how much money they make from sky-high salaries or mega-money clothing deals, so these sponsored post numbers are fascinating.

It’s not really surprising to see footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the list.

The man who appears to have been chiseled in stone boasts a colossal following on social media, with 476 million followers on Instagram alone.

According to the Bonus Finder site, the Manchester United striker earns an astronomical sum of $2 million per sponsored post.

What’s amazing is that Ronaldo earns twice as much per post as his rival Lionel Messi, who pockets a million dollars every time he posts a sponsored photo.

Messi is tied for second with WWE star-turned-Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also earns $1 million per message.

Cricketer great Virat Kohli is fourth, followed closely by Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar and NBA megastar LeBron James.

Interestingly, however, UFC favorite Conor McGregor did not make the top 10.

The Irishman is rather known for his flashy content, but it seems like his sponsored posts aren’t earning him much.

I’m sure his super-yacht, multi-billion dollar businesses and wads of banknotes (well done Floyd) are doing well for him.

The Mirror reports that the new updated list also includes YouTubers-turned-boxers Jake Paul and KSI.

Both men would have made the top 20, with Paul earning $65,993 per post, while KSI’s check is $38,698.

