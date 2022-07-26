Cristiano Ronaldo towards a definitive clash with his management?
Zapping World Eleven PSG: summary of Christophe Galtier’s first press conference
New episode of the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera this Tuesday, and perhaps one of the most important. While the Portuguese striker’s desires to leave have been discussed for several weeks now, the striker even drying up the recovery of his club, Cristiano Ronaldo will now make his official return to Manchester.
As we mentioned yesterday, according to the English press, it is this Tuesday that CR7 will find his club, which should give rise to a frank explanation. Problem, the positions of the two parties seem more distended than ever.
Cristiano Ronaldo will ask for his immediate departure!
While the Daily Mail assures Manchester United remain adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo won’t leave, the Portuguese’s stance would be quite different. The Sun assures that if Cristiano Ronaldo makes the trip to Manchester this Tuesday, it is to request his immediate departure from the English club. Tensions have therefore not finished climbing in this case. Until a clash in mondovision?
to summarize
The English press announces the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester this Tuesday. A return that could make it possible to clarify the positions in a sensational way. While his club does not want to hear of a departure, Cristiano Ronaldo would have every intention of forcing his transfer during the summer.