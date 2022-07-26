Cristiano Ronaldo towards a definitive clash with his management?

Zapping World Eleven PSG: summary of Christophe Galtier’s first press conference

New episode of the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera this Tuesday, and perhaps one of the most important. While the Portuguese striker’s desires to leave have been discussed for several weeks now, the striker even drying up the recovery of his club, Cristiano Ronaldo will now make his official return to Manchester.

As we mentioned yesterday, according to the English press, it is this Tuesday that CR7 will find his club, which should give rise to a frank explanation. Problem, the positions of the two parties seem more distended than ever.