Cristiano Ronaldo trembles against Vinicius

Real Madrid have been surfing Vinicius Junior’s progression curve all season, alongside Karim Benzema, and the numbers bear witness to this.

On the left side of the attack, Vinicius, in great form this season with Real Madrid, is a crucial link for Karim Benzema and an additional source of goals that Los Blancos missed last season. His ability to beat his opponent one-on-one also adds a different dynamic to Real’s attack.

Vinicius already very close to Cristiano Ronaldo

With 203 dribbles attempted this season, including 84 successful, Vinicius is only beaten by Sofiane Boufal and Allan Saint-Maximin. Both attempted 212 dribbles, as noted Sport. To put that number in context, Real Madrid’s record in a single season is 205 and is held by Cristiano Ronaldo. Seven days before the end of La Liga, it is likely that the Brazilian will easily take this record. After a brief drop in form in February and March, Vinicius seems to be signing his return to form. Although Benzema stole the show with his hat-trick, Vinicius was crucial in dismantling Chelsea last week in the Champions League.