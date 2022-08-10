Cristiano Ronaldo tried to manipulate Manchester United management – ​​Sport.fr

Manchester United reportedly have a plan for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. Extend him and then loan him out for a year before he returns to play in the Champions League with the Reds Devils.

According to the latest information published by the English press, a meeting should take place during the day between Cristiano Ronaldo, his entourage, and the management of Manchester United to decide on his future. Close to the exit, the Portuguese would be close to Atlético de Madrid while his agent, Jorge Mendes, continues to prospect to find him the best way out. Despite his desires elsewhere to leave his mark on the Champions League, Manchester United hopes to be able to convince him with an astonishing but audacious proposal.

According to the revelations revealed by The Sun, Manchester United would be ready to accept a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo but on one and only condition. The management of the Reds Devis would like him to extend his contract and then leave on loan for a season, where he can find a challenge deemed to be up to him, before returning to Old Trafford to compete in the Champions League. Certain of their strength, the leaders of Manchester United hope to be able to convince him with this proposal. A bet on the future and on Erik Ten Hag.