Cristiano Ronaldo trolled with new James Bond nickname after Man Utd star’s disastrous start to season

MANCHESTER UNITED striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been dubbed the new James Bond after his slow start to the season.

The 37-year-old has featured in all seven of the club’s appearances so far, although he has been limited to just two starts under new boss Erik Ten Hag.

He failed to score a goal or assist in his outings, leading football fans to refer to him as ‘CR007’.

It’s a nickname Sky Germany created for Red Devils team-mate Jadon Sancho last campaign after his disappointing debut.

Ronaldo has been included in the starting XI for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Real Sociedad – the first time he’s been named in the line-up since the 4-0 loss at Brentford on August 13.

But he failed to inspire his side to victory as United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Spanish side.

And football fans have taken to social media to troll the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A Twitter user said: “CR007, the new James Bond. »

Another remarked: “0 goals 0 assists 7 games They call me CR007. »

A third added: “Ronaldo is officially 007 now. »

This supporter tweeted: “CR007. No goals, no assists, just cheerleaders and vibes. »

And this person commented: “Formerly CR7, but now CR007. »

Meanwhile, another simply said, “Meet the next James Bond. »

United fans agreed after their loss to Sociedad on Thursday that Ronaldo has ‘CURSUED’ the club.

After losing to the Bees, Ronaldo was dropped for the next four games in which he started from the bench, with United winning every game.

And then after being recalled to the squad, United once again failed to claim a single point with him in the lead.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the player is showing signs of his age after saying he “looked every one of his 37s” against the LaLiga side.