Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation for attacking a fan

He is frustrated and he shows it. Nothing is going well for Manchester United who once again lost in the league this weekend against Everton (1-0). The Mancunians are now 7th and see the chances of qualifying for the European Cup dwindling, which has the gift of greatly annoying Cristiano Ronaldo. When leaving the field, CR7 smashed the phone of a 14-year-old boy on the ground.

An action that did not please much Merseyside police who have announced that they are opening an assault investigation: *“An investigation is underway and police are working with Everton to analyze the CCTV footage and they are collecting all of the testimonies to establish whether a crime has been committed* .”

In the English press, the mother of the boy with autism and dyspraxia confided that his son had a bruise on his hand but also that he was “in shock”.

In the evening, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times such as the ones we are experiencing. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. I would like to apologize for my outburst of anger and, if possible, I would like to invite that supporter to come and watch a match at Old Trafford.”

Case to follow. But he can already start by repaying him for a phone. And at the same time having Harry Maguire as captain is a mitigating circumstance…