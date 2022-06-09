Cristiano Ronaldo victim of a new tragedy, he got a huge fright!

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace as Portugal cruised to a 4-0 victory over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League game. This was played on Sunday June 5 at the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon! Between emotion, rigor and fear, this is how the footballer experienced this “radical” day. While the man was playing his match on the pitch, Maria Dolores, his mother almost fainted in the stands. Want to know more? We reveal the entire story in the following paragraphs below. To your readings!

Cristiano Ronaldo: This disturbing event!

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo experienced his greatest pain last April! It was the hard phase where he had lost his newborn at the same time as the birth of his twin. Losing a child is arguably the most horrific ordeal a parent can go through. In addition, the world also shared his pain as well as his sadness by offering him all their support!

After a hectic match and rich in emotion, Maria Dolores, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo could not help but show her joy! Present in the stands with her jersey on her shoulders, the woman was about to feel very unwell. This may turn out to be insignificant and lighthearted, but know that Dolores’ state of health is systematically fragile. Indeed, the same situation already occurred two years ago. And the lady ended up in the intensive care unit!

A memorable game

Sunday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo still has extended his world record the most international goals in the history of men’s football. As the Manchester United superstar prepares for what is sure to be his last World Cup, he has reminded everyone that he is serious and driven! And he proved it with an excellent performance against Switzerland! Portugal cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Estádio José Alvalade, with a brace from Ronaldo and goals from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo.

And while some might say the match was just a friendly, try saying that to Ronaldo’s mother. She, who was present to take advantage of the occasion! Like any proud mother, Dolores has carefully followed her son’s professional career. He who rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon to play at his peak at Manchester United and Real Madrid. We can only imagine the feeling of joy she feels watching her child emerge as one of the greatest athletes of all time!

The pride of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother

And although her son played at the highest level for two decades, Dolores clearly never became indifferent to the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo. doing what he does best ! Moreover, it is enough to see the way in which she reacted to the goals of the footballer against Switzerland to have an idea of ​​the pride and the pleasure that she feels in seeing him practice the beautiful game.

When Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the evening, the TV cameras quickly moved to the stands to catch Dolores’ reaction! She could be seen raising her hands in the air, kissing the person next to her, and even wiping her face. As if she had a tear in her eye! Incidentally, the same thing happened when Ronaldo netted the game’s second goal a few minutes later. Broadcasters filmed Dolores doing wipe your eyes with a tissue.