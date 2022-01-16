Cristiano Ronaldo video game reported, the reason is serious

The video game that has Cristiano Ronaldo as its official sponsor and ambassador has just been hit by a very tough lawsuit.

Fortnite’s number one enemy, PUBG, is trying to change its history, which suddenly made their game free. Certainly an interesting move, which is paying off for now. Many have downloaded the battle royale title after it officially became a free-to-play title last Sunday. And while the title servers are seeing the number of users continually increase, day after day, the developers at the top of the title are preparing an attack not only for gaming, but also for legal.

While the competition increases with the choice of adopting a free-to-play model to face Fortnite And Warzone, PUBG is putting together a very strong legal offensive against many other games fighting for the same market share. Indeed, as reported by TechCrunch, the company has packaged a major attack against other particularly famous video games around the world, which allegedly copied PUBG. As Playstation did with Dbren, before releasing the new console covers.

PUBG denounces the video game with Cristiano Ronaldo, Garena Free Fire

While attacking Google and Apple, PUBG also attacks Garena, developer of Singapore who developed Garena Free Fire. The title in question, which is a very famous shooter for smartphones and PCs, especially in Asia, has chosen an exceptional partner as a sponsor: Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to PUBG, Garena Free Fire would haveand copied some parts of the title directly from his game, thus breaking the law. For now, the response from the Singapore developers has been simply “The accusations made have no basis “. Now all that remains is to see what will happen in the coming weeks, one thing is certain however, PUBG has waged war on everything and everyone. How Steam is going to do with its new console.

In this sense, all that remains is to see what will happen in the coming months, because there could be important power struggles.