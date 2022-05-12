Cristiano Ronaldo voted best player of the month

As he says himself, Cristiano Ronaldo did not come on vacation to Manchester. The Portuguese has won his second Premier League Player of the Month award of the season. A record.

The English championship, probably the toughest in the world, has just elected the 37-year-old player as having been the best player of the month for April. A month during which he registered 5 goals in four gamesincluding one against chelsea and another against Arsenal.

This season, Cristiano is the second top scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals. Insufficient to qualify Manchester United for the next edition of the Champions League, but enough to silence its ‘haters’.

It remains to be seen whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will still play at Old Trafford next season. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, transfer window specialist, the Portuguese would not consider leaving this summer. Moreover, the ‘Telegraph’ assured that the future manager of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hagdoes count on the current top scorer of the team (24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions).