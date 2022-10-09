Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and reaches 700 club goals

Scorer against Everton this Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo now has 700 club goals in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career club goal on Thursday night in the game against Everton. A goal came on what was his first shot since last May.

Ronaldo has come a long way

The Manchester United striker scored his first goal of the season in the Premier League by exploiting a superb pass from Casemiro. The connection between the two former Real has been restored. It is his 700th goal in 943 club appearances. In all, counting the achievements with the Portuguese selection, he has 813.

Ronaldo started the game on the bench, as he has been accustomed to since the start of the Premier League season. He replaced Anthony Martial when the Frenchman had to leave with an injury. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took just 15 minutes to get into the swing of things and give his side the lead.

A turning point in Ronaldo’s season

For CR7, this is a real bright spot in what has been a very delicate season so far for the five-time Ballon d’Or. Ronaldo has let Man United bosses know he wants to leave this summer and that the Champions League is a priority for him.

But United refused to let him go. Even when the club’s stance eased in the final moments of the transfer window, there were no suitors for the Portuguese captain and his high salary. Ronaldo also missed United’s entire pre-season for personal reasons.

Therefore, Ronaldo was no match for Erik ten Hag’s demands. He then often had to hang around on the bench instead of playing. An unusual experience for the former Real Madrid and Juventus star. The situation came to a head when Ronaldo was left unused in the derby loss to Manchester City last weekend. Erik ten Hag, however, insisted he didn’t bring Ronaldo in out of respect for his career.