Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Atlético and is humiliated by another club – Pause Foot

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United and would have contacted Diego Simeone to join Atletico de Madrid. For their part, the Paris Saint-Germain players are on tour in Japan, the opportunity to answer a few questions.

#CristianoRonaldo #PSG #Neymar

—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All comments are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

The movie “Cruella” tomorrow in the Plaza del Sol

3 mins ago

the confidences of the actor on his love life

4 mins ago

J-Lo and Ben Affleck, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis: Remember the celebrities who got married in Vegas – Who

12 mins ago

The least expected villain: how Tom Hanks escaped his nature to play Colonel Parker

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button