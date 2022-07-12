Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join the club!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

The prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi evolve in the same jersey is possible. For several weeks, the Portuguese striker has been trying to leave Manchester United after a disappointing season, marked by the lack of qualification for the next Champions League. While he has still not returned to training, the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid is looking for a new challenge.

🔵 INFO THE PARISIAN | Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to PSG but Paris has no place for the Portuguese, for now ➡️ https://t.co/R9C03pwWqG pic.twitter.com/CSF8HiYtwY — The Parisian | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) July 12, 2022

According to information from Parisian, Cristiano Ronaldo has approached Paris Saint-Germain in recent days via his agent, Jorge Mendes, to offer his services. The club of the capital would have for the moment declined the proposal, not considering having “a place for the Portuguese, for the moment”. The striker wants to find a competitive team and compete in the Champions League to try to win it for a sixth time. Under contract until June 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently retained by Manchester United, who has no desire to part with him.