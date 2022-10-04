Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave? Ten Hag will let him do this winter!
Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Manchester United to join a Champions League club. Erik Ten Hag will not oppose the departure of his star during the next Premier League transfer window.
According to information from the Telegraph on Tuesday, Manchester United and their manager Erik Ten Hag will not oppose the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the next Premier League transfer window. After the defeat against Manchester City in which he did not participate by remaining on the bench, the management of his case by the Dutch coach was questioned by many local observers. Alas, the former Ajax coach is now considering a departure from his star.
Interested Chelsea
During the last Premier League transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join a club that could offer him the opportunity to play in the Champions League, but the only concrete offer came from Saudi club Al Hilal. Since then, it seems that Chelsea and its ambitious owner Todd Boehly are interested in him. An offer could reach him after the World Cup. As a reminder, the Portuguese international is under contract until next June with the Red Devils.
