Cristiano Ronaldo, welcome aboard his 6M€ yacht

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerogina Rodriguez set sail aboard their yacht.

What better way to take to the open sea during your holidays than to have your own personal boat? That’s exactly what Cristiano Ronaldo and his family didthis summer, aboard the Azimut Grande, a yacht estimated at nearly 6 million euros, owned by the Portuguese footballer since 2020, according to an infirmation from the English newspaper, The Sun.

Aboard an Azimut Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo’s €6m yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo bought his yacht in 2020

27 meters long, this Azimut Grande was built in Tuscany, in Versilia, in the workshops of the Azimut-Benett group. Rising on four levels of decks, in an environment of luxury and permanent modernity, it has four large double bedrooms (plus two for the crew), and six bathrooms, a large living room, a a very well-equipped kitchen and several relaxation areas, including an outdoor bar, on deck (see images of this yacht, in the gallery above).

A rather heavy boat but very fast at sea

This boat weighs 93 tons, but thanks to its two 1,900 horsepower engines and its majority carbon on the outer hull, it can reach a speed of 28 knots, where the equivalence is close to 50 km/h. .















