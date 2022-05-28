Cristiano Ronaldo: when the star shows off his jewel with 600 diamonds (photo)

Love him or hate him Cristiano Ronaldo, the numbers don’t lie: by scoring 115 goals in Portuguese colours, he became the national team’s all-time top scorer, surpassing the 109 goals for the Portuguese team. Iranian Ali Daei.

A new stage in the professional career of the 37-year-old champion, who hopes to be able to continue playing for another four or five years.

Such an achievement deserves all the honours, so Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the special guests at The Best of FIFA gala, held in Zurich, Switzerland on January 17.

By receiving the prestigious award, which once again engraves the striker’s name in the pantheon of sports history, he has likened this new record to a dream. “I never imagined becoming number one one day. It is a great honor for me,” he continued.

While pundits and fans drank in Ronaldo’s words, others were more curious about what was sticking out from the left sleeve of his gray checkered blazer: an impressive watch entirely covered in diamonds.

An emblematic model of Franck Muller, the Swiss haute horlogerie house founded in 1992, the Cintrée Curvex Tourbillon is easily recognizable by its tonneau-shaped white gold case and the 600 baguette-cut diamonds spread over the entire structure of the watch.

Inside, a tourbillon, one of Haute Horlogerie’s most precious complications, completes the timepiece and makes it a veritable museum piece.

And in a recent story post on her Instagram account, on this day of May 28, the star displayed herself with her luxurious jewel, which has something to impress more than one.