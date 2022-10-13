Cristiano Ronaldo will be present at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in support of Benzema
He knows very well that he will not win the Ballon d’Or. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will make the trip for the ceremony, which will be held this Monday evening. The reason ? The Manchester United striker wants to be present for the evening which should reward his friend and former teammate at Real Madrid: Karim Benzema.
The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place next Monday! And like every year, there will be very big names for the event. As we learn The Parisian, Cristiano Ronaldo will notably be present in Paris. He is one of 30 nominated. However, he must already know that he will not finish at the top of this ranking.
However, he wants to make the trip to Manchester to support his friend, Karim Benzema. Indeed, the latter is the big favorite for this Ballon d’Or! Winner of the Champions League, shining with Real Madrid, the tricolor striker should finish, barring very big surprises, at the top of the standings.
And CR7 wants to be present to see his consecration! Apart from being his friend, Karim Benzema helped him achieve many successes during his time at Real Madrid. The French player has always sought to make his former teammate shine. But this time, it is he who will be in the center of the spotlight!
