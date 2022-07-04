Cristiano Ronaldo will haunt the Marseille locker room with the arrival of Tudor

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

In a few hours, OM should formalize the news. Igor Tudor, the free coach of Hellas Verona a few weeks ago, should settle on the Marseille bench left vacant by the surprise departure of Jorge Sampaoli.

Since the announcement of his name, Igor Tudor has seen a lot of opinions from players who have met him to decipher his method. A visibly rough method which should not change the Marseille locker room of the volcanic Sampaoli. But as Adrian Tameze explains in the columns of Provence this Monday, Tudor also uses all his experience as a player and assistant.

Cristiano Ronaldo often comes up in his speeches

With in particular a regular example in mind: the seriousness of Cristiano Ronaldo who inspired Tudor during his time at Juventus. According to Tameze, the Verona dressing room regularly heard about the Portuguese star under Tudor. “When he gives us advice, he always refers to his career. For example, he told us a lot about Cristiano Ronaldo when he rubbed shoulders with him at Juve. Inevitably, we listen and we want to follow”. The specter of Cristiano Ronaldo should therefore inhabit the Marseille locker room for the next few days.