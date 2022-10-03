Cristiano Ronaldo will have the head of Erik Ten Hag – Sport.fr

Manchester United have reportedly entered into initial talks with Julen Lopetegui to replace Erik Ten Hag. The opportunity to rise from the ashes for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Engaged in a catastrophic start to the season with Sevilla FC (17th, 5pts), Julen Lopetegui should quickly be thanked to offer his place to Jorge Sampaoli. Aware of his situation, the Spaniard would have worked on his English for several months in order to be able to embark on a whole new experience in the Premier League. An arrival in England which could be imminent as Manchester United consider enlisting him to compensate for the departure of Erik Ten Hag.

Indeed, according to information published by Todo Files, Erik Ten Hag would be in the hot seat in Manchester. After a stinging defeat conceded against the Citizens, (6-3), the Reds Devils would have forced the Dutch technician to raise the bar. The latter would have until the World Cup to try to raise his head both in terms of points and in terms of play. Otherwise, he will be laid off. A certainty for the Spanish media which announces that Julen Lopetegui would already be approached to take over. Initial discussions would have been started. A daydream for Cristiano Ronaldo who would find a former Real Madrid player. At the time, the Spanish technician would have liked to keep the Portuguese in his workforce despite his initial wishes.