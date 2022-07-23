Cristiano Ronaldo will have to deal with the police! — Foot11.com

After another Manchester defeat this time against the 17ᵉ of the Premier League: Everton. This new disappointment has raised the spirits on the side of Manchester. Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo got carried away and will have to answer for his actions. More

VSn Saturday April 9, the Red Devils lost to Everton 1-0. This new defeat had the gift of exasperating some Mancunians like De Gea but also Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, the five-time Ballon d’Or won against an Everton fan, Jake Harding, and would have dropped his mobile phone.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be worried by the authorities (iconsport)

A bad gesture for which the Portuguese wanted to be forgiven by inviting the fan to Old Trafford:

“It’s never easy to manage your emotions, especially in these difficult times. Nevertheless, we must be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love this sport. I would like to apologize for getting carried away and would like to invite this supporter to Old Trafford as a sign of fair play“.

The victim’s mother will not let go of Ronaldo!

Only, the Mancunian striker did not expect the person concerned to reject this suggestion. The fan’s clan has made up its mind and doesn’t want to see Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sarah Kelly, mother of the fan, spoke out for the Liverpool Echo:

“The way I see it, if someone attacked him in the street and then asked us to come over for dinner, would we do it just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo? Why would we? It’s like we owe him a favor, but I’m sorry, we don’t.”

Sarah Kelly then added:

“We kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He said it quite clearly. These are not my words, these are the words of my son. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about. It affected him more than me, so I gave him everything to make up his own mind. He doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go see Ronaldo. All I’m saying right now is it’s in the hands of the police.”

Indeed, an investigation was opened by the police. If no charges have emerged for the moment, the authorities are still gathering evidence and testimonies. To be continued…