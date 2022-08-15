Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United if… – Sport.fr

According to the English press, Erik ten Hag should not retain Cristiano Ronaldo this summer on a very specific condition.

After Manchester United’s new loss this weekend in Brentford (4-0), the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is still in question. The five-time Ballon d’Or still seems determined to leave the club to try to compete in a new edition of the Champions League, but the Red Devils refuse to let him leave before the end of his contract in June 2023. There are a few days Erik ten Hag also opposed the departure of the Portuguese, the club’s top scorer last season.

But according to information from The Athletic, the situation changed on Monday. The Manchester United manager is now said to be ready to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose behavior is deemed unacceptable internally, provided the club finds a replacement for him this summer. The Benjamin Sesko track was mentioned for a time, but the young 19-year-old prodigy has signed up with Leipzig for 2023. According to the British press, Manchester United are now thinking of Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) and Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) as potential replacements for CR7. To be continued…

