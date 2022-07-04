Cristiano Ronaldo will meet his leaders

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to training a week after non-internationals Manchester United. The opportunity for the Portuguese star to clarify his future.

Will stay or not stay? That’s the question Manchester United fans are now asking about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has asked to leave the Red Devils if there is a good offer. In particular to be able to continue to play the Champions League. Officially, the Mancunian club is not a seller. The two sides have scheduled a meeting on Monday to clarify the situation as the player returns to training.

A decisive discussion?

Cristiano Ronaldo still has one year of contract left. At this stage, the leaders of Manchester United want him to honor this one. A few days before leaving for Asia for the pre-season summer tour, the pill is hard to swallow for the English club. Who plans to hold on. Moreover, for the Portuguese star, his departure wishes are only a bet. Because with his salary, few clubs can afford him. More than ever, the discussions scheduled for today will be decisive.

