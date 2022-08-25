Cristiano Ronaldo will not come this summer! — Foot11.com

Under contract until 2023 with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave the Red Devils before the end of this summer transfer window. Mentioned in Marseille in recent hours, the Portuguese star should ultimately not join the Bouches-du-Rhône shortly. More

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the soap operas of the summer

Last May, the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid largely fueled the most stubborn rumors. At the end of the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is in turn making a lot of talk about him. The Manchester United striker, anxious to play in the next Champions League, would have expressed the wish to leave the Red Devils before September 1. The name of the Portuguese returned everywhere in Europe. And even at Olympique de Marseille, qualified for the C1 and therefore a potential venue for the former glory of Real Madrid. Except that it won’t.

Another no for Cristiano Ronaldo (iconsport)

The Marseille track goes out in turn

Since the announcement of a possible premature departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, the player has been mentioned at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Sporting or Borussia Dortmund. In vain. According to the famous journalist Fabrizio Romano, the latest track, leading to Olympique de Marseille, will not go any further. According to him, there has been, so far, no contact between the various interested parties.

Olympique Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Pablo Longoria, disappointed with the rumors as OM are trying to build completely different project. 🔵 #OM More on OM position on Ronaldo, project and signings: https://t.co/EJUeAoLInU pic.twitter.com/QiA8qH0boe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

Pablo Longoria, the chairman of the board of OM, would even be ” disappointed by this rumor, he who seems to have a very different vision of the club’s projects in the near future. However, among Marseille fans, it’s effervescence. Imagine a Classico with Lionel Messi on one side and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, all in Ligue 1? What better publicity for the French Championship? Not to mention the contribution of a player with such experience, while Marseille will be part of hat 4 in the Champions League. But you will have understood, in this case, the stage of crazy rumor should not be crossed.