Cristiano Ronaldo will not continue in the Manchster United the next tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo not living a good time Man Utd. The sporting situation of the Portuguese and his team is not ideal. And, due to his past behaviors, he might as well leave Old Trafford in the next transfer market.

The possible arrival of Erik Ten Hag as coach of the English club could be the definitive trigger for the departure of the Portuguese from the ‘Red Devils’ in the coming months.

Unveil the Daily Star that the Dutch coach would have accepted the decision to put the Portuguese up for sale. According to the aforementioned medium, he alleges that the historic striker it doesn’t fit into their game plan.

To this is added that the Manchester entity will be far from reaching positions of Champions League. He is seventh with 51 points, 6 behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are in fourth position.

Therefore, it seems that the soap opera with Cristiano Ronaldo it has only just begun. His recent performances, such as the one that occurred after the defeat against Everton, seem to have broken the camel’s back of the directors’ patience.

The truth is that this season, at 37 years old, he has scored 12 goals in 25 matches this season in the Premier League and 6 goals in 7 games in the Champions League.